A drugs gang set up a fake healthcare company using encrypted phones to ensure they could continue to run their empire during the Covid pandemic.

The Blackpool group grew cannabis as well as dealt drugs during the 2020 lockdown, and even set up the bogus company to justify its members breaking restrictions.

But they were caught after police spotted kingpin Kurt Bradshaw, 30, behaving suspiciously when they pulled up behind his Volkswagen Scirocco in Blackpool on 1 May 2020.

The vehicle was searched, and a large amount of cannabis was found in bin liners.

Members of the 12-strong gang have now been jailed for a total of more than of 70 years.

DI Kirsty Wyatt, of West CID, said: "This was a sophisticated criminally network whose only goal was to flood the west of our county with illegal drugs for their own greed.

"Not only did they use encrypted phones to try and avoid detection, they also went to the extreme lengths of setting up a fake health care company in a bid to stop their dealers being arrested and searched for being out without a valid excuse during the Covid pandemic."

After stopping Bradshaw police searched his home in Thornton-Cleveleys, and found two tubs filled with cannabis alongside around £25,000 worth of cannabis in his bedroom.

Also living in the house were Jack Pope, Kynan Dawes, and Kurt Bradshaw's brother Craig Hollis.

Hollis initially denied having anything to do with the drugs, and instead pointed the finger at his sibling.

Lancashire Police arrested all four men, later charging them with conspiracy to provide cocaine after their DNA was found on the packaged drugs.

Just some of the drugs that were found at Bradshaw's address Credit: Lancashire Constabulary

After seizing Bradshaw's phone, police found he was using an encrypted handset to run his drugs empire.

Drug-dealing related messages were found between Bradshaw and his drugs runners, who included his fiancé Tina Sullivan who was saved as 'The Queen'.

Sullivan was found to have moved cash for the gang, including £110,000 on one occasion between Lancashire and Wolverhampton.

Another major player in the organised crime group, Nicole Watson, was arrested and charged after communications between her and Bradshaw were also found on his phone.

Watson, 32, set up and ran drug dealing rotas, discussed what denominations of cash the group should accept and organised for the dealers to receive documents in their names for the fake company “Rainbow Care Ltd”, set up to get around Covid-19 restrictions.

Cash that was found at Bradshaw's address Credit: Lancashire Constabulary

Other gang members were arrested following forensic evidence and communications between them and Bradshaw.

All have since been found guilty of conspiracy to provide cocaine, with 11 of the 12 members sentenced.

Only one member avoided time in prison and instead received a community notice, while the other 10 received jail terms between four and 12 years.

Those convicted and sentenced are:

Kurt Bradshaw, 30, of Bedford Road, Thornton-Cleveleys. Convicted of conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis. Jailed for 12 years and nine months.

Nicole Watson, 32, of Meanwood Avenue, Blackpool. Convicted of conspiracy to supply cocaine. Jailed for nine years and nine months.

Lee Watson, 32, of Watson Road Blackpool. Convicted of conspiracy to supply cocaine. Jailed for eight years.

Kynan Dawes, 31, of Ash Street, Blackpool. Convicted of conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis. Jailed for seven years and nine months.

Jack Pope, 29, of Alexandra Road, Lytham St Annes. Convicted of conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis. Jailed for seven years and one month.

Neil Facer, 54, of Westfield Road, Blackpool. Convicted of conspiracy to supply cocaine. Jailed for seven years and one month.

Dianne Banks, 42, of Westfield Road, Blackpool. Convicted of conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis. Jailed for six years and nine months.

Robert Jones, 36, of North Square, Blackpool. Convicted of conspiracy to supply cocaine. Jailed for five years and three months.

Tina Sullivan, 29, of Bedford Road, Blackpool. Convicted of conspiracy to supply cocaine. Jailed for four years and six months.

Jessica O’Brien, 28, of Barham Street, Blackpool. Convicted of conspiracy to supply cocaine. Jailed for four years.

Craig Hollis, 21, of Nutter Road, Thornton-Cleveleys. Convicted of conspiracy to supply cannabis. Received a community order.

Laura Riding, 28, pleaded guilty to knowingly participated in the criminal activities of an organised crime group by assisting in the preparation of cocaine for onward supply at Preston Crown Court earlier this month.

She will be sentenced on January 22, 2024.

DI Wyatt added: “I welcome the sentences handed down to each of the defendants which reflect their roles in this conspiracy.”