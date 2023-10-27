Manchester United's manager says he is "not concerned" about a potential FA investigation into Alejandro Garnacho's social media post.

The player came under fire after creating a social media post that used two gorilla emojis above a picture of Andre Onana after the goalkeeper’s injury-time penalty save against FC Copenhagen.

Garnacho deleted the post after he became aware of the racial connotations, but since posting, the FA has been in contact with the 19-year-old Argentinian international.

Onana defended Garnacho on social media, writing: “People cannot choose what I should be offended by. I know exactly what [Garnacho] meant: power & strength. This matter should go no further.”

Erik Ten Hag, United's manager, has now also weighed in on the saga, saying: "We are talking with the FA, but what you see, and I want to emphasise, is that we are united.

"You saw that with the post of Andre."

In the last action of the game at Old Trafford, Onana saved a penalty in United's 1-0 win against F.C. Copenhagen in the Champions League.

The picture posted by Garnacho showed Onana celebrating with teammates, including Garnacho.

Garnacho could be charged by the FA for breaching its social media guidelines if it finds the post to be racially sensitive.