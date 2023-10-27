Play Brightcove video

A centenarian has celebrated his 100th birthday by getting back behind the drums and bashing out some beats.

Ernie Place was born and raised in Blackburn, and served as a Private in the British Army before working as an engineer at loom manufacturer at Northrop Engineering until his retirement.

A keen drummer, he formed his own band ‘Blue Star’ and performed in working men’s clubs and King George’s Hall in Blackburn during his weekends off in the 1950s.

Ernie's friends and family gathered to celebrate his 100th birthday Credit: ITV Granada

During his retirement, Ernie enjoyed sailing around the world on cruises and even met Frank Sinatra.

He moved into Springfield Care Home at the end of 2020 and to mark his centenary, staff decided to roll the clock back to his Blue Star days 60 years ago, and get a drum kit in.

Taking his seat behind the kit, Ernie soon found his rhythm and was banging out the beats on the snare drum and cymbals in no time.

Ernie played the drums in the band Blue Star back in the 1950s Credit: ITV Granada

Ernie's friends and family, along with residents from the care home all gathered to sing "Happy Birthday" as Ernie was presented with a cake with a drummer on it.

Staff also had a specially made miniature drum kit, engraved with Ernie's name.

Ernie says his secret to living a long life is: "Working hard, travelling the world and drumming!"

Staff had a special miniature drum kit made with Ernie's name engraved on it Credit: ITV Granada

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...