A man who committed a series of sex offences against a child over several years has been jailed for 15 years.

David Ashbrook, 59, from Newton-le-Willows, was sentenced after pleading guilty to 15 counts of rape, sexual touching and other sexual offences.

If follows an investigation which began in July, after Merseyside Police received a report of sex offences against a child, which spanned several years.Detective Constable Louise Parr said: "This sentence follows an investigation to bring Ashbrook before the courts so that he pays for utterly depraved actions.

"His victim showed immense courage and bravery to report these deplorable offences that Ashbrook committed, and now he will spend a considerable amount of time behind bars.

"As you can imagine for victims of such an appalling crime, the impact on them is significant and long-lasting.

"I hope this sentence provides some comfort in knowing they did the right thing by reporting Ashbrook’s heinous crime to us."

Ashbrook was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Detective Constable Parr added: "Merseyside Police is completely committed to protecting children from sexual abuse and those who seek to do them harm.

"If you have experienced any form of sexual abuse, or know of a child being abused, please come forward and report this to police.

"We take all such reports extremely seriously and if you can find the courage to come forward and speak to us we have specially trained officers who will treat you with sensitivity and compassion."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...