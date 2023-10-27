Nearly 50 stall holders at an iconic market were forced to close after dangerous concrete was discovered - with fears it could be inaccessible until Christmas.

Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) was found in Bury Market closing parts of the building while work is carried out on the roof and building to determine whether repairs are required.

It is understood RAAC was used in construction of the building in 1971.

A total of 49 indoor vendors were closed as a result - with reports some outdoor vendors also could not access their stock which is in the storage located within the building.

But Bury Council say 14 of the traders have now reopened as their premises have their own roofs and are not affected.

And a further 16 traders have moved into new temporary premises, while the council hopes to have "the rest resettled in the next few days".

One of the traders affected is Stephen Moloney, who runs the Barbecue Barn at the market.

Stephen has been working in the market for 20 years, but on the evening of 26 October he was told about the RAAC.

He said: "I've had a huge deliveries of fresh pies that I've had to turn away.

"I've had no access to my own stall and all those perishable goods... until about half past one today. I've had to go in escorted with high vis jackets and hard hats."

Stephen has been told by the council there is a chance the market will remain closed until Christmas, and warned that many of fears many of his employees will struggle.

He said: "It's catastrophic for my staff because people depend on me to pay the mortgage, pay the overheads, pay the electric, feed the kids, put food on the table."

Stephen is still unsure if there will be any support offered to him and his employees.

He said: "I have asked the question, have I got to lose my staff who've been with me for a considerable time?

" I'm of the age group where I'm working because I want to work, not because I have to work. My mortgage is gone and the kids are grown up.

"So it's my staff. My staff are totally dependent on this and I've got loyal quality staff all the years I've been here."

Labour councillor Charlotte Morris, Cabinet Member for Culture and the Economy at Bury Council, says that the safety of traders and visitors is the Council's "top priority".

She said: “These measures only affect the indoor stalls – our large outdoor market, and the fish and meat hall, will remain open for business.

“We are working with the 49 traders affected to find nearby alternative premises for them while this safety work is carried out, and apologise to them – and to all our many visitors – for the inconvenience this will cause."

After investigations on the site have been conducted, the Council will announce the next steps and the timescale needed to complete the repairs.

The indoor parts of Bury Market have been closed after RAAC was discovered. Credit: MEN Media

Bury Market dates back to 1440 and has operated from several town centre sites over the centuries. It moved to its current site in the early 1970s after the previous market hall, where Kay Gardens now is, burned down in 1968.

In January, Bury Market was named Best Market Attraction at the Great British Market Awards, hosted by The National Association of British Market Authorities.

Councillor Morris has urged everyone to continue to show support to the market.

She said: “Bury Market is a national attraction and is rightly called the jewel in Bury’s crown.“In the meantime, please show your support for our brilliant market traders and come along and snap up the usual range of bargains in our unique market atmosphere.”

In Greater Manchester, 12 schools and colleges in have been affected by new government guidance on RAAC since September.

Local authorities and housing associations are continuing to review their properties to look for RAAC.