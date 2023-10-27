Play Brightcove video

Ahead of his appearance at The Rugby World Cup, Andrew Fletcher spoke to Jacob and his dad.

England may not have made the Rugby World Cup final but a 14-year-old is ensuring the team will still be represented after he was chosen to carry the match ball onto the pitch.

Jacob Pickering, from Blackburn, has been proving rugby is for everyone since he was seven-years-old.

He was born without a left-forearm, but that has never stopped him from playing for his local rugby team.

He said: "I love everything about it. I love being out with my friends and tackling and I just love the game.

"I was just bowling the other kids over playing football. I started playing rugby and never looked back."

Jacob was first introduced to the sport by his dad, and since then has played across Lancashire and Yorkshire for his team.

He said: "The rugby team don't treat me any differently. I am coached and tackle exactly the same as everyone else.

"I don't consider myself any different. I don't let my arm hold me back in any way."

Jacob at the Defender Trailblazer launch event Credit: Defender Trailblazers

In 2020, The Defender Trailblazer campaign heard about Jacob's ability on the pitch and asked him to part of their partnership with the Rugby World Cup.

The campaign, which is organised by Land Rover, highlights individuals who represent the very best of rugby and show how the sport can be for everyone.

Alongside Jacob, the campaign features a a 90-year-old who still plays every day, the founder of the first LGBT+ friendly rugby club in France, and a Paralympian who plays wheelchair rugby.

Promoting the campaign, Jacob said: "For people going through something similar to me... Don't feel you can't because of what you're lacking. You can do it.

It was through the Defender Trailblazer campaign that Jacob was chosen to carry the ball onto the pitch ahead of the World Cup Final between New Zealand and South Africa.

England were knocked out of the tournament on Saturday 21 October after South Africa beat them by just one point.

On Friday 27 October, they will be playing against Argentina to determine which team is awarded third place in the tournament.

Jacob said: "I'm sad England won't be there, but I want New Zealand to win."

A 3D picture of Jacob was taken to help create the 7ft statue Credit: Defender Trailblazers

This is not the only part he has had to play in The Rugby World Cup, with statues of him and his fellow trailblazer's on display in stadiums across France during the tournament.

As well as getting to take part in The World Cup Final, the rugby player has also appeared in ITV adverts during matches and billboards promoting the Trailblazer campaign.

Want more on the issues affecting the North? Our podcast, From the North answers the questions that matter to our region.