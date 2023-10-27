Play Brightcove video

Report by Ann O'Connor.

The first ever collection of Shakespeare's plays has gone on display at the new theatre named after the Bard on Merseyside, to mark ithe book's 400th anniversary.

Called the 'First Folio' it was published in 1623 by a group of friends, seven years after the playwright's death. Shakespeare North Playhouse has it displayed in a glass case as part of a wider exhibition about its origins.

There were only around 250 copies printed and this one has been loaned by the British Library in London, the first time it has gone anywhere outside the capital.

At the same time, a play called the Book of Will is taking to the cockpit theatre stage. It tells the story of the publication of 36 of the Bard's 38 plays.

It's produced by the Octagon Theatre in Bolton and Hornchurch Queen's Theatre.

The pages of the folio are linen Credit: ITV News

The folio has hundreds of linen pages. It has to be kept in an airtight case with a humidity monitor inside. The Playhouse has it guarded 24 hours a day.

The book and the play will be in Prescot until November 11th.