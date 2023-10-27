The family of a man who died after being stabbed in Manchester have paid tribute to a 'well-loved' and 'respectful' son.

Badri Issa, 22, was found on Moss Lane East in Moss Side with stab wounds on Wednesday 25 October. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Greater Manchester Police has launched a murder investigation and is looking for two men in connection with the incident, who officers believe fled the scene in a car.

Forensic tent at the scene on Moss Lane East. Credit: MEN Media

Mr Issa's family said he had recently graduated from Manchester Metropolitan University and was looking forward to starting a career in mechanical engineering.

In a tribute his family said: "Badri was well-loved at home and in the community. He was respectful and lovely and always put others first.

"Badri had just graduated university and was looking forward to starting a career in mechanical engineering.

"He was kind and friendly and always smiling. He will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him".

