Two "dangerously out of control dogs" have attacked a "number of horses" in a field.

Lancashire Police say multiple officers were called to Beaumont College in Lancaster at 7.10am following reports of the attack.

The dogs, described as " one large, black dog and a second possible cockapoo-type", are yet to be located and the force has warned people to avoid the area.

An urgent appeal has been launched for information and anyone who spots the dogs or recognises their description is asked to call 999 "immediately".

In a statement police said: " We were called just after 7:10am this morning to a report that two dogs were dangerously out of control and had attacked a number of horses, in the fields surrounding the college.

"The two dogs are described as one large, black dog and a second possible cockapoo type breed.

"We are still yet to locate the dogs, so want to make the public aware not to approach them and to avoid the area, particularly if you usually walk your own dog in this area."

Anyone with information should call 99 quoting log 0303 of October 28.