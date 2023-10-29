Man shot in Salford

A man in his 20s is in hospital after being shot in Salford.

At approximately 2:50am on Sunday October 29, police were called to reports of a male presenting at hospital with a gunshot wound.

Officers attended the hospital and initial enquiries suggested that the victim in his 20’s was at an event at Un.titled Studio on Astor Road in Salford.

At around 2:30am the victim went outside the venue, and he was shot with what has now been confirmed to be a firearm.

The victims’ injuries are not thought to be life threatening at this stage.

Police say the victim and loved ones are being supported by officers.

No arrests have been made at present and a scene will remain in place at the location of the crime while officers conduct further enquiries.