A search is underway for the construction team who hid a time capsule when they were building St Anne Street Police Station in Liverpool more than 50 years ago.

Officers are searching for the bricklayers and hod carriers from Cubitts, including "Swooper", "Smiler" and the "Boss" who they believe may have vital information about the development of the original site.

The time capsule was discovered buried in the fabric of the building during a refurbishment containing a cheeky confession note from the original construction team.

It was alongside a newspaper from the day – Friday October 29, 1971 – which coincided with British MPs voting by a 112 majority to join the European Union.

The capsule contained a newspaper from 1971 Credit: Merseyside PCC

St Anne Street first opened for business in 1972 and has gone on to become Merseyside Police’s busiest operational station.

Work to completely refurbish the station, including adding a new floor, began in April 2021.

Now transformed, the five-storey station has open plan working spaces and will house 450 officers and staff, including teams from Local Policing, Protecting Vulnerable People, Investigations, Fingerprints and the Economic Crime Team.

Now all staff have moved back into the station, the PCC and Chief Constable will be able to release Merseyside’s Police former headquarters in Canning Place and Smithdown Lane Station, both of which were used to accommodate staff while the refurbishment took place.

The 'confession' note Credit: Merseyside PCC

Merseyside’s Police Commissioner Emily Spurrell said: "Finding this time capsule from the original builders was an unexpected surprise, giving a fascinating window into the history of Merseyside Police’s busiest operational station.

"Their ‘crime’ back in 1971 has certainly stood the test of time; St Anne Street has faithfully served Merseyside Police for more than 50 years.

"Policing has come a long way since then and it’s important we take the right steps to ensure Merseyside Police is fit to fight crime, now and in the future."

A Merseyside Police spokesperson added "no crimes are believed to have been committed during the building of St Anne Street".

St Anne Street Police Station as it looks now Credit: Merseyside PCC

