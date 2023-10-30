Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports correspondent Tim Scott spoke to Niall's family

The family of a man who took his own life while in the care of a psychiatric hospital have branded failings in his treatment as a "disgrace".

Dad-of-two Niall Tyrell had been under 24-hour observations, but a failure in communication meant after being transferred to another ward, he was only checked every 15 minutes.

It was during one of those breaks he tried to take his own life and was found unresponsive in his bedroom, in Park House, in the grounds of North Manchester General Hospital.

Greater Manchester Mental Health Trust, which runs the unit and is currently rated as inadequate by the Care Quality Commission, admitted to failings at Niall's inquests.

A coroner concluded the trust's neglect contributed to his death.

Niall was a dad of two young boys. Credit: Family photo

His family say failure to check his notes indicated a "broken system".

Joanne Tyrell, his mother, said: "I just think it's disgusting, risk assessments are there for a reason, everyone is an individual.

"It wasn't one error from one person, it was multiple errors from multiple people."

"The whole mental health system at the moment is broken, it really is," Katie Loughman, Niall's partner added.

"I've told the children it wasn't daddy's choice, daddy was poorly and he fought for some time and he really wanted to get the help."

She said their son Archie had really struggled with his dad's death, suffering with nightmares, separation anxiety and struggles to sleep.

"He says 'mum it's like a heavy weight on my back'," she added.

Joanne Tyrell, his mother, and Katie Loughman, Niall's partner, have branded his treatment a "disgrace".

Niall was described by his family as the "life and soul of every party" and the "most amazing and happy person that everybody loved."

In tribute to her son Joanne said: "He was larger than life, prankster, drove us all mad with his antics and pranks."

The dad, had a long history of depression and complex mental health needs, had been sectioned under the Mental Health Act and was a patient on Mulberry Ward at Park House psychiatric unit.

In April 2022, after attempting to abscond and harm himself Niall was moved from Mulberry to Juniper, the intensive-care psychiatric Ward.

Before the move the dad had been on a one to one care regime, observed at all times by a staff member.

But the new ward manager and psychiatrist failed to check his notes and he was put on one in every 15 minute observations.

During the break in observations, on 2 May 2022, Niall took his own life.

Niall with his son Archie. Credit: Family photo

Solicitor Ruth Bundy, who represented Niall's family at his inquest, says the failure to check his documents was a basic error.

"It was inexcusable," she said, "all those documents were there to see.

"It would have taken very few minutes at least to run your eyes down and see what kind of observations he'd been on, what sort of care he'd been given before and why, and then that care could have been continued."

During Niall's inquest, Greater Manchester Mental Health Trust accepted that Niall should have been subject to one-to-one observations whilst he was on Juniper Ward and agreed it was a failure in Niall's care.

The inquest jury found that Niall died by suicide contributed to by neglect.

A Spokesperson for Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust said: “Niall’s death was a tragedy and our deepest sympathies and apologies go to his family and all who cared for him.

“Since his unexpected death and following our own internal review last year, we have made a number of improvements to our clinical procedures, supported by additional training for staff.

"To maintain this improvement we have strengthened our systems to monitor practice.”