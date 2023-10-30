A man has denied murdering a two-year-old boy, who was found unresponsive by emergency services.

Daniel Hardcastle, 30, pleaded not guilty at Preston Crown Court to murdering Damian Russell on 21 August.

Emergency services were called to Central Drive in Blackpool on 19 August, and found the two-year-old unresponsive. Damian died two days later.

Daniel Hardcastle was initially charged with causing grievous bodily harm, but this was later amended to murder following Damian's death.

On 30 October, Hardcastle appeared via videolink at Preston Crown Court. He spoke only to confirm his identity and plead not guilty. He was remanded in custody.

A trial will take place at the same court, but a date has not yet been set. It is expected to last two weeks.