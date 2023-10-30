Play Brightcove video

A mum whose daughter is stuck in Gaza is urging the UK Government to step in and get British Nationals home.

Lalah Ali Faten's daughter Zaynab Wandawi is in Rafah in the south of the strip with her husband and 10 other family members.

Zaynab travelled to the region from Eccles, Greater Manchester, with her in-laws for a wedding before the conflict started.

The 29-year-old says she was instructed by the Foreign Office to move closer to the border, and is now waiting there for the Rafah border to open so they can get home.

Her mum Lalah Ali Faten lost communication with her for several days, but managed to speak to her after internet was restored.

Lalah said her daughter's message is that the UK Government must 'urgently act' to help get them over the border and back home.

Her mum said: "It's been the most harrowing period that I've really experienced.

"It's like waking up in a nightmare every morning and not knowing if my daughter made it through the night."

Lalah and Zaynab are both urging the UK Government to 'step up' and 'get them out'.

Play Brightcove video

She said: "The impression we're getting is that the Israelis are in control of the border and the British Government need to step up."

Zaynab told her mum the Government "shouldn't wait for a lull in the fighting because that might never come".

Lalah is 'very worried' for her daughter, adding: "As the days progress, the chances of them being hurt or injured are greater.

"Please facilitate their exit, the only reason they're not able to leave the Gaza strip is because the Rafah border is closed."

It comes after Israel said its military operations have 'expanded' in Gaza.

Israel's military said it had struck 600 targets in recent days, including weapons depots and anti-tank missile launching sites.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...