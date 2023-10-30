Play Brightcove video

The moment Jacob carried on the Rugby World Cup ball ahead of the final. Pictures: ITV Sport

Jacob Pickering, a 14-year-old teenager from Blackburn, carried the match ball onto the pitch of the Rugby World Cup final as South Africa narrowly defeated New Zealand 12-11.

As the rugby players from both countries stepped onto the pitch, Jacob led the way with the match ball while also walking past the Webb Ellis Cup, the trophy presented to the winners .

Jacob was born without a left-forearm and has been playing rugby since he was seven-years-old.

Jacob at the Defender Trailblazer launch event. Credit: Defender Trailblazers

After trying out football, Jacob found his love for rugby and has "never looked back".

He said: "The rugby team don't treat me any differently. I am coached and tackle exactly the same as everyone else.

"I don't consider myself any different. I don't let my arm hold me back in any way."

In 2020, The Defender Trailblazer campaign heard about Jacob's ability on the pitch and asked him to be part of their partnership with the Rugby World Cup.

The campaign, which is organised by Land Rover, highlights individuals who represent the very best of rugby and show how the sport can be for everyone.

Jacob was chosen through the Defender Trailblazer campaign to carry the match ball on the Rugby World Cup final.

During the tournament in France, the trailblazer campaign also involved statues of Jacob and fellow trailblazers across stadiums.

Statues of Jacob Pickering could be found at stadiums across France during the Rugby World Cup. Credit: Defender Trailblazers

Jacob has also appeared in ITV adverts during matches and billboards promoting the Trailblazer campaign.

On 28 October, South Africa won the men’s Rugby World Cup for a record fourth time.

The victory means South Africa are the most successful nation in men’s World Cup history with their fourth crown nudging them clear of New Zealand.