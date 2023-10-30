There are over ten miles of queueing traffic on a stretch of the M62 near Rochdale after a crash earlier this morning, Monday 30 October.

Three lanes were closed off on the westbound carriageway between junction 20 for Rochdale and junction 19 for Middleton.

An entry slip road was also closed at junction 20 onto the motorway.

All lanes have now re-opened.

It has not been confirmed how many vehicles are involved in the crash or whether anyone is seriously injured.