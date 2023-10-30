Play Brightcove video

Seven men and women who live with dementia have all received their armed forces veterans badge decades after serving their country during the Second World War.

The war heroes were awarded the honour in a special ceremony at Cawood House care home in Brinnington.

A lone bagpipe player, flag-bearers, local veterans and the Deputy Mayor and Mayoress of Stockport attended the service ahead of Remembrance Day.

Among the residents receiving the badge was Bernard Allott, who served with the Staffordshire Regiment at the end of the Second World War and the Korean War.

He said: "I enjoyed being in the band in the army, it was very good.

"I was a drummer, I enjoyed it immensely.

"It was easier to be a musician, it was a bit awkward at times but we managed."

Another resident receiving a veterans badge was Edith Ogden, who is the oldest resident of the home and served in the Land Army.

Edith is the oldest resident at the care home and served in the Land Army. Credit: ITV News

The Women's Land Army worked in farms to help farmers cope with the shortage of male labour.

She said: "I enjoyed it because it was nice working on the farms.

"It was better than working in mills, so I just went in the Land Army.

"You had all sorts to deal with."

The veterans badge was first introduced in 2004 to raise the profile of those who have served in the armed forces.

It is enamelled, engraved, pinned to the lapel and features the tri-service, anchor, crossed swords and eagle motif.

Veterans must apply for a badge from the Ministry of Defence. Credit: ITV News

However, the veterans badge is not automatically given to current and former armed forces personnel - you have to apply for it from the Ministry of Defence.

Care home activities manager Leigh-Cherie Jones made it her own personal mission to get one for each of the seven veterans.

She said: "We've had a lot of tears.

"This is one of the proudest moments of their lives, really, that is their main memory that still lives with them now in the stories they tell."

If you have served in any of the UK armed forces, you're entitled to an armed forces veterans badge - and it's totally free. Apply on the Government website here.

The Veterans UK helpline can be accessed on 0808 1914 218.

