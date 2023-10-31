Manchester City and striker Erling Haaland have been honoured at the 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris.

Following their treble-winning campaign, Manchester City were named Men’s Club of the Year, having also won the equivalent award in 2022.

Erling Haaland, who finished runner-up in the Ballon d’Or race, received the Gerd Muller Trophy for scoring more goals than any other player across the 2022/23 season.

Erling Haaland scored 56 goals in his first year in Manchester. Credit: Manchester City

The Norwegian scored 56 goals for club and country during a trophy-laden first year in Manchester.

Erling Haaland said: "It’s a huge honour to receive the Gerd Muller Trophy.

"I couldn’t have scored the number of goals I did last season without all of my teammates and this award is another reminder of the incredible year we all enjoyed together.

"We work hard every day to win every game and every competition we play in, but to not only lift the first Champions League in this Club’s history but also the Premier League and FA Cup is something none of us could have imagined.

"I’m proud of what we achieved as a team last season, but our focus now is on trying to do it all again this year."

Argentina and Inter Miami's Lionel Messi beat Haaland into second place for the men's award on a night where Pep Guardiola's treble winners were well-represented.

Kylian Mbappe - just the second man to score a World Cup final hat-trick - was third after starring in France's run to the final.

Kevin De Bruyne finished fourth while Rodri came fifth, Julian Alvarez - also a team-mate of Messi at international level - was seventh, and Bernardo Silva was ninth as City players dominated the top 10.