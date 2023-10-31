S Club fans were evacuated from a concert in Liverpool on Monday night, 30 October, after the arena was 'plunged into darkness'.

The concert at the M&S Bank Arena had already been rescheduled from Friday 13 October, following a fire.

But, midway through the rearranged gig, at around 9pm, a fire alarm siren was triggered leaving the arena in darkness while the band were performing their song Alive.

In a statement on X, the M&S Bank Arena said: "Tonight, as S Club were close to finishing their set at the arena, there was a minor incident which triggered a partial evacuation.

"The issue was resolved quickly and we were able to restart the show. We will be launching a full investigation.

"The safety of the audience, staff and performers is always our primary concern."

Fans at the gig reacted to the incident on X:

S Club, made up of members Bradley McIntosh, Rachel Stevens, Jo O'Meara, Tina Barrett and Jon Lee, were due to perform only their second concert of their tour in Liverpool on Friday 13 October.

But just hours before the M&S Bank Arena announced it has been "forced to take the decision" to postpone the concert due to an "unforeseen technical issue".

