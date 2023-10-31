A man has been arrested after he allegedly tried to sell what is suspected to be a sawn-off shotgun at a car boot sale.

The suspect was arrested at the weekly Car Bootle Event on Stanley Road in Bootle on Sunday 29 October.

The 33-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested by Merseyside Police on suspicion of possession of a firearm without a certificate.

He has been bailed pending further enquiries, and the weapon has been seized to determine if it is a viable firearm.

Detective Inspector John Mullen said: "Our streets are made safer with every weapon we take out of circulation and every arrest we make in relation to firearms.

"We are committed to taking weapons off our streets and, rest assured, if you tell us about any suspected possession or offences, we will take it extremely seriously."We will always take immediate action to all incidents involving guns and we are actively working to make Merseyside a safer place to live and work.

"The gun in this incident has now been forensically recovered and will now be examined to establish if it is a viable weapon."Guns have no place on the streets of Merseyside, and we will do everything in our powers to seize them and put the people who supply or carry them before the courts.

"I would continue to ask the public to be our eyes and ears and tell us who is carrying these weapons and where are they being stored or hidden."It is vital that members of our communities come forward with information so we can make our communities safer for the decent, law abiding people who live in areas affected by gun crime."