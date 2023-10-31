A man has been charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of man in south Manchester.

Badri Issa, 22, was found by emergency services with life-threatening injuries on Moss Lane East, Moss Side, shortly before 8pm on Wednesday October 25.He later died in hospital.

Badri Issa was found on Moss Lane East, Moss Side Credit: MEN syndication

Raami Mohamed, 21, of Fairy Lane, Cheetwood, north Manchester, has been remanded into custody and will appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on 31 October.

A second man arrested is still in police custody, while a third has been bailed.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said its investigation is ongoing.

Forensic teams at the scene in Moss Side Credit: MEN syndication

Mr Issa's family paid tribute to 'well-loved' and 'respectful' son, saying he had recently graduated from Manchester Metropolitan University

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Naismith, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “Even though a man has been charged with the sad murder of Badri Issa, this investigation is still very much ongoing and I continue to encourage further witnesses or anyone who has any information to please come forward.

"We arrested a second man on suspicion of murder yesterday."He remains in police custody and the team of detectives are pursuing lines of enquiry. A third man, aged 21, who was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice was bailed last night for further enquiries.“We understand that coming forward with information is nerve wracking, but we urge you to do the right thing so we can provide answers for Badri’s family.

"To submit information, CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage please submit it through the Major Incident Public Portal here: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)."You can also report information to GMP by calling 101 or via the GMP website using our reporting tool: www.gmp.police.uk quoting log 3210 of 25/10/2023."