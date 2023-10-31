A man in his mobility scooter has been attacked while out with his dog.

It is believed the victim was walking his dog when another, described as an XL bully, approached them around 3pm on 24 October near to Hamnett Court, Warrington.

The XL bully-type then attacked the man's dog, before also biting the man who was trying to intervene. A second man then tried to help but was also attacked.

It is believed children filmed the incident as it happened.

A woman, who claimed to be the dog's owner then assisted, putting a lead on the dog and leaving the area with the animal.

The dog is described as a male XL bully-type, tall and slim, brown in colour with white patches.

PC Victoria Taylor said: “I understand this may cause concern in the community and we are working hard to try and locate the dog and its owner.

"Witnesses also said there were some school children filming the incident."

Cheshire Police has urged anyone with footage of the attack to get in contact, calling the force on 101 or via the website quoting occurrence number 23001059199.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.