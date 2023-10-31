A murder investigation has been launched after a women was found dead in her home.

Officers were called to a concern for welfare of a woman in Douglas House, Wigan, at around 8pm on 30 October.

The woman, who is believed to have visited the Dog and Partridge pub on Wallgate for drinks the previous day, was found dead inside the home.

Greater Manchester Police say she left the pub alone to walk the 10 minutes home, returning shortly after 11pm, before she was found dead the following day.

A 56-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

The woman was found at her home in Douglas House, Wigan. Credit: MEN Media

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Davis, of GMP’s Major Investigation Team (MIT), said: “This is a terribly sad murder of a woman in her own home and even though a male has been arrested, this investigation is still in it’s early stages.

"This investigation is led by a dedicated MIT team of detectives.

"Numerous scenes remain in place as officers investigate the circumstances behind this tragic incident. I wish to appeal for witnesses around Douglas House - particularly from 11pm on Sunday, October 29, up to 8pm on Monday, October 30, and also in the Dog and Partridge pub, Wallgate, Wigan, particularly during the evening of Sunday, October 29, and all day on Monday, October 30."

Anyone with any information "no matter how small" is urged to come forward - using Crimestoppers anonymously on 101, quoting the log number 3441-201023 or ringing MIT on 016185 66377.