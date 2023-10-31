Play Brightcove video

An investigation has been launched after a police officer was seen pulling down posters for hostages captured by Hamas.

The Greater Manchester Police officer was caught on camera removing a poster from a wall outside a construction site on Bury Old Road, Crumpsall.

Posters have been put on display across the north west, in parts of Bury, Salford and north Manchester, where there is a large Jewish community.

The video was posted to social media by North West Friends of Israel on Monday 30 October.

In a statement on Tuesday 31 October, GMP confirmed the actions went against guidance issued to police.

Assistant Chief Constable Wasim Chaudhry said: "We know the ongoing conflict in the Middle East is causing great distress to members of Greater Manchester’s Jewish community and our thoughts remain with them at this time.

"The force has increased engagement with representatives, including the Community Security Trust, to ensure that they feel heard and understood by GMP and to ensure their safety within the city and our neighbourhoods.

"We share concerns raised regarding the removal of posters in the north Manchester area and can confirm that an investigation is underway."

He continues: "The action taken last night, in response to complaints, is contrary to guidance that the force had already issued to staff in relation to flyposting.

"We will continue to work with local authorities and the community to ensure posters can be displayed. We regret any offence caused."

