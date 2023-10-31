Nine people have been charged in relation to the death of Kennie Carter - two as young as 14-years-old.

The 16-year-old was fatally stabbed on Thirlmere Avenue in Stretford on 22 January 2022.

The nine teenagers will appear at Manchester City Magistrates Court on 31 October.

Thirlmere Avenue, Stretford Credit: MEN

Two 18-year-olds - Jabriel Ferguson, of School Walk, Old Trafford, and Rashaun Williams, of Manor Grove, in Stafford - have been charged with murder and manslaughter.

A further seven males, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have also been charged with murder and manslaughter, two are 14-years-old, three are 15 and one 16 and 17-year-old.

Over the next few days more police officers will be patrolling the area and engaging with residents.

Greater Manchester Police say it is part of its partnership response to tackling serious youth violence across the Stretford and Hulme areas under Operation Tahara.

Detective Chief Inspector Nicola McCulloch of GMP Major Incident Team said: "The thoughts of everyone in the investigation team remain with Kennie's family who continue to be supported by specially trained officers and are aware of the progress being made in this investigation.

"As a result of our enquiries, nine males have been charged today but I want to be clear this is not the end of our appeal for information.

"We still request that anyone with information about Kennie's death or relevant footage - including mobile, CCTV or dashcam - make contact with police. "