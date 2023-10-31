What do we know about the unsolved disappearance of Charlene Downes?

Charlene Downes was 14-years-old when she went missing from her home in Blackpool on 1 November 2003.

Despite extensive investigations, she has not been since 11pm that night and her body was never recovered.

Lancashire Police are offering a £100,000 reward for anybody with information that could lead to the conviction of her killer(s) or the recovery of her body.

Here is a timeline of everything we know since the day she disappeared:

1 November 2003

Charlene and her sister Rebecca walked down Bank Hey Street in Blackpool town centre at 3.25pm on Saturday 1 November 2003.

The pair walked towards the Coral Island amusement arcade.

Around 6:15pm, they walked to Church Street where they saw their mum Karen.

Rebecca went home and Charlene used a phone box on Leopold Grove to call her friends, who came to meet her.

Charlene stayed with those friends a short while before leaving in the direction of Caunce Street.

She returned to her home address on Buchanan Street but set off with a friend again later that evening to the alley on Abingdon Street.

Charlene met with an Asian male from a local takeaway.

Around 9:30pm, Charlene and her friend went to the Carousel bar on the North pier.

They walked back to the alley later that evening and separated near Talbot Road and Abingdon Street around 11pm.

3 November 2003

Charlene still had not returned to home address on Buchanan Street, Blackpool.

Mum Karen Downes calls 999 to report Charlene as a missing person.

9 March 2006

Two businessmen Iyad Albattikhi and Mohammed Reveshi were charged with murdering Charlene and disposing of her body using a mincing machine, before putting it into kebabs.

May 2007

Trial begins of the two men charged in connection with her murder.

8 July 2007

The jury in the trial of Iyad Albattikhi and Mohammed Reveshi failed to reach a verdict.

April 2008

A re-trial is ordered and scheduled for April 2008.

Serious errors in Lancashire Police's evidence meant the Crown Prosecution Service could offer no case.

The two men were acquitted and released.

3 December 2014

A Crimewatch appeal was issued and Lancashire Police announced a £100,00 reward on offer for anyone with information that could lead to the conviction of Charlene's killer(s) or the recovery of her body.

31 October 2016

CCTV footage of Charlene crossing the road with her sister Rebecca in Blackpool on the last day she was seen is released.

1 August 2017

Police arrest convicted paedophile Nigel Lloyd, 51, on suspicion of murdering Charlene Downes.

Lloyd is from Preston but lived in Blackpool at the time of Charlene's disappearance and was questioned in 2003 when she went missing.

3 August 2017

Nigel Lloyd released under investigation by police after three days of questioning.

21 May 2019

Channel 5 aired a three-part documentary 'The Murder of Charlene Downes' following investigative journalist Joe Cusack as he deep-dives into the case and interviews family and friends of Charlene.

January 2021

Nigel Lloyd, arrested in 2017, is told he is no longer under investigation.

1 November 2023

Twentieth anniversary of Charlene Downes' disappearance and police launch a fresh appeal for information.