England's Alex Greenwood has been deemed "well enough to return home" after sustaining a head injury in their match against Belgium.

The Manchester City defender was carried off the pitch on a stretcher following an accidental clash of heads with Belgian player Jassina Blom in the first half.

Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman said Greenwood was "conscious and talking" after the incident during the Women's Nations League game.

She added: "I haven't talked to the medical staff yet. She's alright - when she's walking, she's alright."

Alex Greenwood received more than 10 minutes of treatment on the field. Credit: PA Images

Greenwood received treatment for more than 10 minutes on the field before being taken off and replaced by Chelsea's Jess Carter.

Manchester City released a statement on Wednesday 1 November saying: "Alex Greenwood will return to the City Football Academy for further medical assessments after sustaining a head injury on international duty.

“We can confirm she has been carefully monitored, is alert and well and will return home later today ahead of a review with our medical team.”

England suffered a 3-2 loss in the game against Belgium, setting them back to third place in the Women's Nations League.

Former England captain Faye White says it is a good test of the resolve of the Euro 2022 champions and Women’s World Cup finalists.

She called on them to be more clinical in front of goal, saying: “I think after major tournaments in the past, England have always gone into really easy qualifying group games and this Nations League is a good test now because it’s higher quality opposition, almost like the knockouts or a group stage of a of a tournament."

“It’s dealing with all these different factors, plus (they had) two real key players still out, waiting for Beth Mead and Leah Williamson to come back.

"Lauren James wasn’t available either in the squad.

“But we’re strong enough still to be able to get these games – when you make 18 chances but only put two away and still concede three, that’s the issue, isn’t it?”

