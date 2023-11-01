A 188-year-old jewellers ran by the same family is set to close in the Isle of Man at the end of the year.

GH Corlett first opened in 1835, but has been forced to close due to rise in online shopping and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Managing Director, Gary Corlett said 'We’re sad to be another local business closing down, but we leave with a legacy we were truly proud of.'

He continued: 'GH Corlett was established by my great, great, great, great, great grandfather Edward Corlett in 1835. ‘GH’, our namesake, was his grandson. The business started in Castletown, and moved to Douglas when the capital did at the turn of the century. And the rest as they say, is history!'

The high street shop has sold jewellery, watches, clocks and fine goods for seven generations, as well as being known for its trophy and engraving services.

Any customers who may have repairs, watch batteries or trophies at the shop are encouraged to collect them as soon as possible.

Gary said he would 'miss our customers' including 'those who worked with us that weren’t family, but became family.’ Credit: GH Corlett

Gary, who engraves and makes trophies himself, will continue to operate the trophy and engraving side of the business on a smaller scale from a different premises starting in spring next year.

Pauline Corlett, Company Secretary and Gary’s wife, added: ‘It’s remarkable to think about the history that’s happened during the time we’ve operated.

'The beginning and end Queen Victoria’s reign – and in fact 5 kings and queens since - the invention of the telephone, to two world wars and lots more! The world has changed a lot since we opened.'

Gary Corlett with his parents Frankie and Ted. Credit: G H Corlett

GH Corlett has previously been a sponsor of the Solo Founders Race at the Southern 100.

It also sponsored the Isle of Man Football Association’s Woods Cup for more than three decades, and supported various clubs and concerts.

The shop will close on 23 December and a closing down sale will begin on 6 November.

