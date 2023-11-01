The family of a woman at the centre of a murder investigation have paid tribute to 'a dearly loved mum, daughter and sister', saying she has been 'tragically taken way too soon'.

The body of Caroline Gore, 44, was discovered by police officers at 8pm on 30 October when they responded to reports of a concern for welfare at Douglas House in Wigan.

A 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Caroline Gore was found dead in her flat in Wigan. Credit: MEN Media

Paying tribute to Caroline, her family said they are "heartbroken and saddened" by her death.

"A dearly loved mum, daughter and sister has been tragically taken way too soon.

"At this time we as a family ask for privacy and show respect for Caroline and her memory.

"We ask that members of the public allow the Police to conduct the investigation into the passing of Caroline and that any information is passed to them.”

In an earlier statement, police said Caroline is believed to have visited the Dog and Partridge pub on Wallgate for drinks the previous day.

Officers say she left the pub alone to walk the 10 minutes home, returning shortly after 11pm, before she was found dead the following day.

A formal inquest is expected to open at a later date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police's Major Incident Team or alternatively using Crimestoppers anonymously on 101.