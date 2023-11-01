A pack of dogs has left a woman injured and her pet cat dead.

The owners of the cat were inside their home on Gallium Drive, in Belle Vale, Liverpool, when a pack of four unattended dogs started to chase their small grey cat.

In footage of the attack, which took place on 29 October, the dogs can be seen trying to reach the cat as it hid under a car.

The pet's owners ran out and struck the dogs with brooms and umbrellas, but the animals continued to bite the cat.

"My dad tried to get the dogs away, I don't know where he learnt it, maybe from TikTok, but he pulled the dog in the air by the tail.

"It seemed to work, it let go of the cat and gave it the chance to run away."

The owner's mother lifted up the cat, but one of the dogs came back to bite her as well as her pet.

She said: "He was badly injured so my mum picked him up and went to take him into the house but the dogs followed, they bit her and the dogs tried to break into the house. They wouldn’t stop."

The cat was taken to the vet, but the owner said it "died in her arms" later that night.

She said: "I was so shocked, I ran home to find my mum bleeding and my cat injured, I was out of my mind. We tried to help, took the cat for emergency care but he died."

Merseyside Police are now investigating the incident, and are appealing for any information.

A spokesperson from the force said: "At around 12:40pm we received a report that four dogs were off their lead and had bitten a woman’s hand and attacked a cat on Gallium Drive."The woman received treatment at hospital, and the cat was taken to the vet’s where it sadly passed away."