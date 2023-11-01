A woman has admitted to killing her boyfriend, after previously pleading not guilty to murder and manslaughter.

Katie Yeomans, from Tameside, stabbed 28-year-old Rees Howarth to death on Thorsby Avenue in Hyde on 23 April 2023 during a domestic disturbance.

Yeomans, 28, originally pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and manslaughter, but changed her plea on the day her case was scheduled to begin at Manchester Crown Court.

During a hearing, prosecutor Alex Leach KC said they accepted the plea, and would not pursue a murder trial.

He said the acceptance of the plea came after "careful consideration" of a number of factors including "the history of abuse to which the defendant has been subjected from a number of sources over time."

She will be sentenced during the week beginning 6 November, and will remain in custody until then. Further details surrounding Rees Howarth's death are also expected to be disclosed during the hearing.

Emergency services were called to Thorsby Avenue in Hyde Credit: MEN media

In a tribute to him, Mr Howarth's family described him as a 'funny and loving' person, who had a 'heart of gold' and was 'caring and kind hearted'.

They added: "He was a larger than life character who will be sadly missed by all who loved him."

On Sunday 23 April 2023, police were called to Thorsby Avenue in Hyde after receiving reports of a domestic disturbance.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said at the time: "Emergency services attended the scene, and a man was found in a critical condition.

"Despite the best efforts of officers and medical professionals, a man in his 20's was sadly pronounced dead."

Yeomans was charged with murder and manslaughter two days later.

Forensic tents were seen in the front garden of the house Credit: MEN Media

One neighbour was in her back garden when the police arrived.

She said: "The policeman jumped out of the car and shouted 'CPR' then ran into the house. Within two seconds there were more police and an ambulance here. The police were brilliant."They didn't know what they were running into, but they just ran straight in. I used to see him [the victim] every day walking an Alsatian puppy up and down the street.

"All these lives ruined by this... It's so sad."

Two days later, forensic tents were seen in the front garden of the house. Crime scene investigators were also seen taking photographs inside the terraced house.

