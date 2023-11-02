Play Brightcove video

Everton FC paid respects to Chairman Bill Kenwright CBE before their first game back at Goodison Park since his passing.

The Everton chairman, West End producer and Coronation Street actor died at the age of 78 on 23 October 2023, following a battle with cancer.

It was the club's first game back on home ground at Goodison Park since the Chairman passed away.

The tribute took place shortly before kick-off at 7:45pm and saw Mr Kenright's partner Jenny Seagrove, his daughter Lucy and former striker and friend Joe Royle, lay flowers in the centre circle.

As the trio walked to the centre-circle before kick-off, Elton John’s ‘I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues’ was played and a minute’s applause was held for Kenwright.

He spent 34 years at the club, and was chairman for almost two decades.

A blue and white scarf was also placed on his seat in the directors’ box, where he had not sat since January due to security issues after a number of fan protests.

Granada Reports' sports correspondent Chris Hall spoke with Graham Stuart ahead of the evenings tributes

ITV spoke to former Everton player Graham Stuart, who said those who joined the clubs were automatically Mr Kenwright's friends.

He said: "He considered his players as his friends, the mere fact you'd put pen to paper to sign for his football club meant you were a friend for life for Bill.

"That's how I'll remember him, as a friendly guy who was your boss, but who was also your friend and always ready to be there to lend an ear.

"I think anybody who was a chairman of a football club has to get the balance right and make unpopular decisions at times but in the main he was a really friendly guy, unwaivering in his support for the football club as a whole.

"His stage was the Everton boardroom and that will be full with friends and family of Bill's. and that as his theatre, match day, he could go around and work the room.

"My memories of him working the room were that he was larger than life."

Speaking of the difficulties faced by Mr Kenwright in the latter years of his chairmanship Mr Stuart said: "Everybody is entitled to their opinion, but our fans will recognise this is nor the time for that.

"This is the time to pay respects for his family and for the chairman himself and the work he has done for Everton Football Club over the years, and the chairman himself will be the first to say the most important people at Everton are the fans themselves."

Players, fans and match officials took part in a minute's applause in memory of Everton chairman Bill Kenwright. Credit: PA Images

The match day programme also honoured Mr Kenwright's memory and features tributes from those who knew and worked with him during his near two decades as Chairman.

Owner Farhad Moshiri - making his first appearance at Goodison Park in more than two years - led the tributes in the programme.

He said: “Bill was a force of nature and he certainly changed my life nearly 10 years ago when he first spoke to me about getting involved with the club.

“The new Everton stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock will provide an iconic new home for the club and will stand as a lasting legacy to his memory.

“I will miss no longer hearing his voice on the end of a telephone many times each day, talking about players, plotting how the club can do better and better.

“He was a special soul, a man successful in so many different walks of life. We will miss him but never forget him.”

Everton faced Burnley in the Carabao Cup game, where they gave their late chairman the send-off he would have wanted.

Former-Burnley duo James Tarkowski and Dwight McNeil played a major part in the 3-0 victory over their former club.