The parents of a baby girl who lived for just one week have finally secured an inquest into her death - after a four year fight for answers.

Ida Lock was born at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary in November 2019, but after "difficulties" during her birth, she died seven days later.

An internal investigation, carried out by University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay Trust (UHMBT), which runs the hospital, originally concluded there were no care delivery issues.

But the family claim they were not involved with the investigation, and say it has been "hell" trying to get answers over exactly what happened in 2019.

Now, four years on, Ida's parents Sarah Robinson and Ryan Lock have finally been granted an inquest, which will now look at what happened, how Ida's death was investigated and why, at one point, the hospital said there were no “clinical shortcomings.”

The Trust has now admitted accepted there were "issues" with Ida's care, and a full inquest has been ordered, which UHMBT say it will co-operate fully to help the youngster's family get the answers they "deserve".

"I think initially we wanted answers because we wanted a baby, we wanted another child," Sarah added.

"We went through three pregnancies, two miscarriages and then [our youngest] Ruby without answers.

"And still the thought that something that I did would have affected Ida."

Ryan Lock and Sarah Robinson, Ida's parents.

A damning inquiry into maternity deaths at the trust where Ida was born found a “lethal mix” of failings in 2015.

But, Lancashire's Senior Coroner Dr James Adeley, says UHMBT’s response to Ida's death and to a subsequent external investigation by the Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch, raises questions about whether lessons have been learned or fully implemented.

Ryan said: "She should be here. Any parent, mum or dad, that feel like something has gone wrong - they will fight, they will fight for their child, whether they're here or not.

"It's been hell, hell. We think of Ida every day."

"You don't just grieve your baby do you, you grieve the mile stones that are always there that would've happened and hadn't," Sarah added.

Sarah Robison and Ryan Lock with their two other children, remembering baby Ida.

Tabetha Darmon, Chief Nursing Officer, UHMBT, says the fact Ida "was in difficulty should have been recognised sooner" and the birth expedited.

She said: “We offer our deepest sympathies and condolences to Ida’s family for the tragic loss of their daughter and sister.

“We fully appreciate that the inquest will be very emotive and difficult to sit through. The Trust will fully support and assist the Coroner’s investigation to ensure the family receive the answers they deserve.

“The Trust acknowledges that there were care delivery issues in Ida’s care. The fact that she was in difficulty should have been recognised sooner and her birth should have been expedited.

“The Trust has worked hard to address the learning points highlighted by the Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch (HSIB) report and has also made wider system and process changes for the benefit and safety of our patients since 2019.”