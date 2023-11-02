A man has been charged with the murder of a mother found dead at a tower block.

Caroline Gore, 44, was discovered by police officers who were called to Douglas House in Scholes near the town centre at around 8pm on Monday, 30 October.She was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services, Greater Manchester Police.David Liptrot, 56, of Shelley Avenue, Coppull, Lancashire, has been charged with her murder and remanded into custody.

He is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates Court on Friday, 3 November.

Caroline Gore was found dead in her flat in Wigan. Credit: MEN Media

Police said they were still urging anyone with any information about Caroline's death to contact them.Detective Inspector Alex Wilkinson from the force's Major Incident Team said ‘’Our thoughts remain with Caroline’s family who continue to be supported by specially trained officers and are aware of the progress being made in this investigation."As a result of our enquiries, a man has been charged with murder however I would like to continue to appeal that anyone with information about Caroline’s death make contact with police."This can be done anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or as always, information can be passed to us by using our LiveChat service online, or 101 quoting the log number 3441-201023."