Erik Ten Hag after Manchester United's defeat against Newcastle.

Erik Ten Hag has said Manchester United is "not good enough" - but takes responsibility for his teams disappointing start to the season.

The club has had its worst start to the season since 1962, having lost eight of their opening 15 matches.

Their decline was underlined by two 3-0 defeats at Old Trafford in the space of four days to Manchester City on 29 October and then Newcastle United on 1 November.

Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag, said: "This is not good enough and we know that.

“We were in the game and then in a couple of minutes we are giving the game away. That’s below our standards and we know that all and we have to take responsibility for this.”

Manchester United's Diogo Dalot and manager Erik ten Hag observe a minutes silence for Sir Bobby Charlton. Credit: PA Images

Pressure is mounting from fans to have Ten Hag removed as manager, just 17 months after he took on the role.

Many fans are not hopeful for Manchester United's performance during the season, with the team booed at both half-time and the final whistle during their match against Newcastle.

Confidence also appears to be an issue among the squad with player's underperforming and refusing to appear before the press.

A number of supporters had made an exit before full-time, but there also remained supportive chants from sections of the Old Trafford faithful.

Ten Hag said: “You only get your confidence when you take responsibility, when you fight, starting from winning your battles, winning and dictating the ground on the pitch.

“When you do that, then you get results and from there on you build your own confidence."

Ten Hag has repeatedly spoke about togetherness in recent weeks and has taken hope from his team's ability to get narrow victories over the line.

He said: “(Sticking together) is the only way, the only way we do it, shoulder by shoulder, then we will come through this.”

Manchester United have lost their last two home matches at Old Trafford Credit: PA Media

Ten Hag's leadership will soon be tested again, with three important matches coming up.

On Saturday 4 November, Manchester United travel to face Fulham. The following Saturday, they play against Luton FC for the first time in the Premiere League.

Both Fulham and Luton are near the bottom of the league table, and so Ten Hag will be hoping wins against both clubs will help restore faith in his team.

However, sandwiched between both matches is a visit to Copenhagen for their fourth match of the UEFA Champions League.

While three away matches in one week may be dangerous for the Manchester United squad, they are still the favourite's to win in all three games.