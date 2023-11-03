Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports journalist Simran Johal.

An arts charity in Liverpool is celebrating the work of community activist Dorothy Kuya.

Dorothy, who died ten years ago, was well known in the city and beyond for her work fighting racism and campaining for regeneration in deprived areas.

Now the arts organisation Writing on the Wall is working with Dorothy's family to showcase her activism and the impact and legacy of it.

Tammi Agatha, Dorothy's niece, said: "She embraced everybody, and wanted to help everybody.

"Even to this day, we bump into people and they say 'Oh Auntie Dot, she helped me years ago'."

Born in Granby in 1933, Dorothy began her activism as a teenager.

She later became Liverpool's first community relations officer, and led the successful campaign to establish the city's International Slavery Museum.

"The biggest thing I picked up from her was community, and she was a strong campaigner and activist over all those years, but she was fundamentally about community," Tammi added.

Paul Ogolo, Dorothy's nephew, added that she had a real impact on his life.

"I thank my Auntie Dot so much, and she;'s helped so many others in the community. I've got take my hat off, even after poor Auntie Dot's passed, I can still hear words when o'm doing things," he said.

The International Slavery Museum was opened in August 2007. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Madeline Heneghan, co-director of Writing on the Wall, said: "Dorothy was central to the establishment of this museum [and] central to the establishment of Slavery Remembrance day which has become a huge event."

Dorothy was also a key member of the Granby Residents Association that was established to save the neighbourhood.

"The Granby area which was Dorothy's local area, she was active in the early formation of GRA when the area faced compulsory purchase and demolition by Liverpool City Council," said Ms Heneghan.

Over the course of her life, Dorothy saved letters, photos and information that showed all the work she did and her family decided they wanted to share it with the community. Her archives are now accessible at the Maritime Museums Archive Centre.

The materials can be seen at the Archives Centre at the Maritime Museum. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

"We realised, as soon as Auntie Dot passed, the volume of books and we're talking thousands - they just couldn't be left, they had to be shared with other people," said Ms Agatha.

"Auntie Dot was all about education. When we had this huge collection, the house wasn't big enough to house it so we decided to approach the museum."

Ms Heneghan continued: "There's an incredible amount of important documentation, photographs that span a huge period.

"At the centre of this is really bringing in the community and to bring their own heritage to public access."

Dorothy Kuya Credit: Museums Liverpool

Dorothy died in 2013, at the age of 80.

Following her death she was recognised by Liverpool City Council, with a posthumous Citizen of Honour awards.

"It really means a lot...we are grateful, we'd never forget her, and most of the local people would never forget her," added Mr Ogolo.

"I'm grateful for everything everyone does to keep Auntie Dot's name alive."

The Slavery Remembrance Day lecture has been renamed in her honour and in 2021 the University of Liverpool renamed the Gladstone student halls Dorothy Kuya Halls.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...