Sir Keir Starmer has come under fresh pressure over his stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict, as two Labour council leaders called on him to resign.

The leaders of Burnley and Pendle Labour groups have called on Sir Keir to stand aside, as he continues to resist calls to back a ceasefire.

The Labour leader has faced dissent from his frontbench and grassroots party members over his stance on the escalating conflict.

Asjad Mahmood, a Pendle Borough councillor, said his party leader has “failed to listen” and called on him to “resign to allow someone to lead our party who has compassion and speaks out against injustice”.

Burnley council leader Afrasiab Anwar said a humanitarian pause is “not good enough”.

He said: “What we feel should be happening is that the leader of the opposition should in the least be applying pressure on the Prime Minister, on the Government, to call for a ceasefire and a release of all hostages.

He added: “The reason that a humanitarian pause is not good enough is because obviously the aid will get in but then the bombing, the attacks will start again. What we’re seeing is that these innocent civilians have got nowhere to escape to.

“The whole international community came out and said that Israel has the right to defend itself, just as any other nation does, but it’s got to be proportional and within international law.

“The number of lives that we’re seeing lost, the number of people, innocent civilians, who are losing their lives on both sides, we need to call it out and there needs to be a stop to it.”

Bolton South East MP Yasmin Qureshi has called for a ceasefire in Gaza. Credit: Press Association

Sir Keir is due to give an address on the conflict later, ahead of the King’s Speech next week.

He has been battling to maintain frontbench discipline, with several members of his top team in revolt against his stance of calling for a humanitarian “pause” in the fighting in Gaza.

Sixteen frontbenchers have now either called for a ceasefire or shared others’ calls backing a ceasefire on social media, including Bolton South East MP Yasmin Qureshi, Jess Phillips and Imran Hussain.

Ms Phillips on Thursday said Israel’s military action against Hamas will only end in “death and destruction” and called for the negotiation of “peaceful political solutions”.

