Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has revealed he is open to joining Sir Jim Ratcliffe's bid to purchase a stake in Manchester United.

Sir Jim, 71, is tipped to purchase 25% of Manchester United from the Glazer family.

The Ineos founder, along with Wolff, 51, and Ola Kallenius are used to working together and own a third of the Mercedes Formula One team.

Wolff has overseen six of Lewis Hamilton's seven world championships in the sport.

Speaking agency ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo, Wolff said: “Jim has shared the trajectory with me.“I very much respect his values and we trust each other. If we felt it would make sense to be part of the investment group then I would certainly look at it.”

Manchester United's Old Trafford. Credit: Press Association

In 2009, Wolff bought a share in Williams before leaving the British team to become an executive director of Mercedes four years later.

He spearheaded the team’s record of eight consecutive constructors’ world championships between 2014 and 2021.He added: “I have never aimed for trophy investments but I like the competitiveness of the Premier League.“Jim and Manchester United is a love story because he was born there."

