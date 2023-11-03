Six years on from his death, the family of Adam Ellison are still searching for justice.

Adam, 29, was assaulted in Market Place in Prescot in the early hours of 4 November 2017 after becoming involved in an altercation with two men on a motorbike.

He was stabbed in the neck with an unknown weapon causing him to fall to the ground. He was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after 2am.

To mark the anniversary of his death, his mother and two older sisters appeared alongside Merseyside Police to call for anyone with any information to come forward.

His mother, Joyce, said: "You’ll never move on… It’s a big hole there where Adam should be. Part of our life is gone forever.

"We just hope we’ll get justice for Adam."

Joyce, Joanne, and Nichole were joined by Debbie Scott, who was part of the team that tried to save Adam's live. Credit: Merseyside Police

Since the attack numerous lines of enquiry have been carried out as part of an ongoing investigation and arrests have been made but, to date, nobody has been charged.

His sister, Joanne, said: "It’s six years, but time’s stood still. You can’t grieve properly.

"We’ve had no justice for Adam, and he’s had no justice. He should be here, he should be a dad."

The family was called into the hospital when Adam was stabbed, and were with him when he died.

Joyce said: "We were in pieces, seeing what was happening to him in the theatre.

"I remember the machine he was linked to flatlined, I was screaming please don’t give up on him he’s a strong boy."

Adam had recently moved out with his girlfriend and planning to propose Credit: Merseyside Police

As well as calling for justice, Adam's family spoke about his life and what his loss has meant for them.

Joyce said: "He’s my baby boy. He was a little live wire, he was everywhere. He grew up to be a nice young man.

"That night he went out was a rare night out. He was settled, he had a partner. He changed his mind that night, he wasn’t going to go out."

His eldest sister, Nichole, was sixteen when he was born.

She said: "He was our baby brother... He was just so loved. He was funny and he had a great personality.

"I wake up in the morning and think about him. Every night I go to bed and say good night Adam and blow him a kiss. Every night."

Operating Department Practitioner Debby Scott was part of the team that tried to save Adam's life on the night he died. She went to school with Nichole and Joanne, and recognised them when they entered the operating theatre.

She said: "It knocked me for six, but I had to be professional. They didn’t recognise me."

It was only when she bumped into Joanne nearly six years later that she told her she was there that night.

She said: "I’ve felt for this family for six years, I never had the guts to say anything. It was only a few weeks ago I caught up with Joanne."

As well as comforting the family, Debby joined them in their pleas for the killer to come forward.

She said: "He didn’t go out to kill Adam that night, but he did. It’s time to come forward. Let the family… put it to rest."

Adam was described as a live wire who grew up to be a nice young man. Credit: Merseyside Police

Merseyside Police are still appealing for anyone with information to come forward, and remain confident that answers remain out there in the community.

Detective Inspector Dave Jones said: "We've made 12 arrests and dozens of searches, spoke to hundreds of witnesses and a few thousands of hours of CCTV footage."

He said: "People might know who may have assisted the offenders after the crimes took place.

"So far, those people haven't come forward. They haven't broke the silence. And we would urge them to please come forward and speak to us"

Crimestoppers are offering a £20,000 reward for anyone who provides information that leads to the conviction of Adam Ellison's killer.

