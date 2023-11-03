Liverpool FC winger Luis Diaz is yet to decide whether or not to play in Sunday's match against Luton.

Diaz's father is still missing after he was kidnapped by a group recognised as terrorists by the Columbian government.

Both parents of the footballer were taken by armed men on motorcycles at a gas station in the small town of Barrancas, Columbia, on Saturday 28 October.

The footballer's mother, Cilenis Marulanda, was rescued within hours by police who set up roadblocks around the town of 40,000 people, which is near Colombia’s border with Venezuela.

T here has, however, been suggestions in South America that Diaz's father may soon be set free.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he will let Diaz decide whether he wants to be involved in the weekend fixture.

Klopp said: “He was in training two days ago, yesterday he had a session and will be part of the team (training).

“We must wait. If he feels right, he will be here and train with us. The session he had with us, you can see when he is with the boys he is fine, he is OK, but you could see he didn’t sleep a lot.

“We have to see how he is and we go from there. The news from Colombia gives us a little bit of hope. We are waiting for the really good news but that’s it pretty much.

“I cannot say what we will do because we just wait where we can pick up the boy from and go from there.

“But it’s all about him, if he makes himself available or not, and I will not force anything.”

