Hundreds of health workers have abandoned a planned strike after an "important breakthrough" was made over a pay dispute.

Nearly 500 clinical support workers (CSWs) at Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust were set to take 10 days of industrial action from next week.

They have already staged 13 days of strike action in the row over back pay

Now their union Unison says its reached a deal with bosses.

A strike is still planned for 13 November, but this is set to be reviewed following the positive negotiations between all parties.

David McKnight, North West regional organiser said: “This is an important breakthrough allowing further talks to take place.

"The trust’s offer of back pay to April 2018 is recognition of the years of hard work put in by clinical support workers to serve the Wirral community.

"These are among the lowest-paid workers in the NHS and it’s shameful so many trusts taken advantage of their goodwill for so long.”

Christina McAnea, Unison general secretary said: “Striking isn’t a choice made lightly, but Wirral health workers were committed to getting the right wages for countless extra duties they’ve shouldered over the years.

"Despite their tireless work for the community, especially through the Covid pandemic, their employer wasn’t paying them fairly.

"Their determination has paid off. They’ve won well-deserved recognition and the extra wages they’re owed.”

Unison members in Warrington and Halton remain in dispute over pay.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...