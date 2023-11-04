A fly tipper who offered to dispose of waste on Facebook has received a heavy fine.

John Mallon, 42, from Failsworth, Manchester, had been advertising his business "JM Waste Disposal Services" on Facebook since 2018.

But he was caught when rubbish collected from residents and illegally dumped in Harpurhey on two separate occasions were traced back to him.

The waste, which was discovered on 25 May 2021 and 1 December 2021, contained information relating to residents, who when Manchester City Council's Environmental Crimes team contacted them, said they had paid Mallon to get rid of their waste.

Councillor Joanna Midgley, Deputy Leader of Manchester City Council said: “It never ceases to amaze me that people can be so brazen.

"Advertising waste removal services and then just dumping the waste, blighting our neighbourhoods and expecting the council to pick up the tab to remove it will not be tolerated."

Rubbish was also left on Monsall Street Credit: Manchester City Council

When invited for an interview with the council, Mallon denied the offences.

However, at a hearing on 2 November 2023 at Manchester Magistrates Court Mallon pleaded guilty to both offences and was fined £1,550 and ordered to pay £955 in additional costs.

Cllr Joanna Midgley said: “Fly-tipping is an environmental crime, and we will always take action against anyone who commits this crime in our communities.”