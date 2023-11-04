A mum is on a desperate search for the only food her autistic daughter will eat.

Emma Armstrong's daughter Libby Crossfield has a severely limited diet, and Aldi's organic spaghetti bolognese Mamia baby food is one of very few things she will tolerate.

But the mum-of-three, from Oldham, says she is now running low on the food, with enough to last until Monday, 6 November, and cannot find it anywhere to replenish her supplies.

Emma, a civil servant, has been reaching out to supermarkets in the area and has friends searching shelves, but so far has been unable to find any.

Emma said: "One of the school mums is out searching stores for me at the minute and has come across two, so we have food until Monday lunchtime."

Aldi's organic spaghetti bolognese Mamia baby food is one of the very few things Libby can eat Credit: MEN Media

Libby, who has profound social and communication difficulties and suffers from sensory issues, is c urrently on an urgent waiting list for a gastrostomy to have a feeding tube fitted into her stomach.

But, her mum says, it is vital she continues eating ahead of that.

"With Libby on the list to have a feeding tube fitted, if we can’t source this food, it’s really going to be catastrophic for us," she said.

"If we lose this food then when she gets the feeding tube fitted she’ll be totally reliant on it.

"The purpose of the tube is to give us more freedom to explore as we can’t push very hard at the moment for the fear she will completely stop eating.

"She will probably have it for a few years but if her eating improves they will be able to remove it."

It is not the first time Emma has been in the same situation, in 2021, when supermarkets were struggling with certain supplies, she was also unable to find any of the food Libby would eat in stores.

Emma Armstrong and daughter Libby. Credit: MEN Media

Emma has been in touch with Aldi and has been told the product has not been discontinued, but is out of stock.

In a Facebook post, she said: "I really need help in sharing this post as far as we can to try to see if there are any left on the shelves across the UK as Aldi have advised they are unable to do this."

Aldi has said it is in talks with Emma, and are trying to resolve the situation.

