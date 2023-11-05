The f ormer directors of a popular trampoline and adventure park face punishment after scores of visitors were "injured on a daily basis" - including 11 who sustained fractured spines.

David Elliott Shuttleworth and Matthew Melling, both 33, were charged after an investigation was carried out into 270 known accidents at Flip Out Chester over a seven-week period between December 2016 and February 2017.

A number of young people suffered significant injuries after using a piece of equipment known as the Tower Jump at the Chester Gates Business Park venue near Ellesmere Port.

According to Shuttleworth and Melling, the Tower Jump was said to be the largest of its kind in the world at that time.

Shuttleworth resigned as director of the business in July 2018 while Melling quit in January 2020, Companies House records show.

Following the investigation by Cheshire West and Chester Council's public protection team both pleaded guilty to health and safety offences.

Shuttleworth, of Barlaston, Staffordshire, and Melling, of Spinningfields, Manchester, each admitted an offence of failing to prevent exposure to risk when they appeared in the dock at Chester Crown Court on 9 October.

The case was adjourned for pre-sentence reports with a date to be fixed.

Councillor Christine Warner, the local authority's cabinet member for homes, Ellesmere Port and safer communities, said: "Our public protection team always deal strongly with businesses who put residents or visitors to the borough at risk.

"This business had a total disregard for safety regulations.

"Injuries in this case included 11 fractured spines, as well as other serious injuries. Those injured on a daily basis included both adults and children."