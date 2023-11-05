Warning article contains distressing images

A man has lost two fingers after a discarded firework exploded in his hand, melting his clothes to his body.

The man, who does not want to be identified, was working on a fireworks display clean-up in Aigburth, Liverpool, when he picked up the item shortly after 9am on 1 November.

Karli Dyce, from Huyton, said her relative was taken to Royal Liverpool University Hospital where he remains for treatment.

Karli, 32, said: "He had equipment to pick them up, but the litter picker wasn't big enough to grasp the firework.

"He bent down and picked it up with his hand when it exploded. He was working alone but was lucky a woman was passing by who witnessed what happened.

"She called an ambulance for him. He only had his first surgery last night - he has lost two fingers.

"His clothes melted to his skin and he had shrapnel injuries all over his body. His eye was also injured but luckily he won't lose his sight. The main thing is he could have lost his hand."

Speaking with the man's permission, Karli added: "He's been told he'll need multiple surgeries. He's not in a good headspace at the moment.

"The severity of the incident is really sinking in. This will cause a significant impact on his life. He could never work again."

Credit: Liverpool Echo

Karli said the family do not want to name the relative or his employer, but she said they want to share the risks of handling fireworks.

She said the family were "distraught and heartbroken" and "no one's lives will be the same" after the incident.

Karli added: "How many of us would pick up and throw away an unlit, seemingly unused firework? I am in my 30s and never knew discarded fireworks could go off like that.

"It was abandoned. How many of us have them at a party or in our garden and just pick them up.

"Apparently you have to drench them in water before touching them. I've always hated the public sale of fireworks but now more than ever it shows how unsafe they can be."

A spokesperson for the North West Ambulance Service said an ambulance and a response vehicle attended the scene and took a patient to Royal Liverpool University Hospital.

Advice listed on the Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service website warns "fireworks are explosives and should be treated with respect".

It adds: "Misusing fireworks can lead to serious and permanent injury, including the loss of fingers, serious burns and even sight loss."

People are advised to only buy fireworks from registered retailers, keep fireworks in a closed box, light them at an arm's length, stand back, supervise children and never go near a firework once it has been lit.