A man is in a serious condition after being shot and stabbed in a "targeted attack"

Greater Manchester Police say the man was discovered inside a home on Norfolk Street, in Walkden, Salford, after officers were called by the ambulance service on 4 November just before 6.30pm.

The 34-year-old had a gunshot injury and stab wounds and remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

The force says no arrests have been made and detectives are treating it as a targeted attack.

A police scene is in place around the house where the man was found. Credit: MEN Media

Superintendent James Ainscough, said: “An increased presence of neighbourhood officers conducting highly visible patrols will be in the area over the coming days to offer reassurance to the local community.

“We are keen to ensure we ascertain as many details as we can about this incident, and I therefore encourage the public to get in touch with any information they can that may aid our investigation.

“I would like to reassure the local community, and send a message to those involved, that relentless work is ongoing behind the scenes to bring those responsible to justice."

Credit: MEN Media

A scene is in place on Norfolk Street and some roads are closured whilst officers conduct enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to speak to officers on the ground, ring 101, or report it online quoting incident number 2764 of 4/11/2023.

Anyone with mobile phone, dashcam or CCTV footage from the area, should also submit it police.