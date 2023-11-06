It was Mother's Day, 22 March 2020, when 7 year old Emily Jones was killed.

She'd been riding her scooter through Queens Park in Bolton and was attacked by a complete stranger sitting on a park bench. It was a killing that shocked the whole country.

The woman that killed her, Eltiona Skana, had paranoid schizophrenia.

She was sentenced to 10 years and 8 months in prison after admitting manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

But, three and a half years on, Emily's family still have unanswered questions about Skana's background and the police investigation.

Eltiona Skana was jailed for more than 10 years for killing Emily Jones Credit: GMP

After hearing evidence at Emily's inquest, Emily's father, Mark Jones, has been left wondering whether Eltiona Skana should have been in the UK at all.

It emerged that in 2015 and 2017 Skana had admitted to doctors and to the police that she'd lied about being trafficked in her asylum application and that she wanted to go home to Albania.

Mark Jones' solicitor, Sefton Kwasnik, told ITV News that a plan of action between the Home Office and the police to repatriate Skana back to Albania was never followed up on.In June this year, Mark and Mr Kwasnik sent Greater Manchester Police a 10 page document listing their concerns. Those concerns are yet to be addressed.

In a statement GMP told ITV News:

“Greater Manchester Police can confirm that a complaint has been raised regarding the tragic death of Emily Jones and is being progressed by the force’s Professional Standards Branch.

Officers remain in contact with the complainant’s legal representation and the investigation remains ongoing.”