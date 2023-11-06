Residents on a street in Liverpool had to be evacuated from their homes after a grenade was found following an arson attack.

Police say two men dressed in black broke into a house on Parkview Road in Croxteth at around 10.40pm on Sunday 5 November and set fire to it.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fire and after examining the property found a grenade.

At around 1am residents in the area were evacuated as a precaution, and a cordon is in place from Parkview Road to Willow Way and Helford Road.Explosive Ordinance Disposal officers (EOD) are in attendance to carry out a controlled explosion to dispose of the grenade safely.A joint investigation between Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service and Merseyside Police is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact police.