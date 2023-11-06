A teenage football fan has astounded doctors after returning to the pitch just months after suffering from severe 60% burns.

Ollie Hart, 15, from Bolton, was playing out with friends when a container of flammable liquid caught fire – engulfing him in flames.

Oliver was rushed to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, where he faced 13 hours of surgery.

His surgeries would continue for eight months, at one point he was averaging one surgery every other day.

Emma Burton, Oliver’s mother, said, "The first six weeks were spent purely on the burns unit as doctors tried to save his life from the infections. Whilst he was there, his risk of infection was so high that he was considered one of the poorliest people being kept at the hospital.

“There were several times where we were told we were going to lose him, something a parent never wants to hear."

In the space of a year, Ollie has gone from being one of the poorliest people in the hospital to being able to play football again. Credit: Royal Manchester Children's Hospital

Ollie rolled on the ground whilst his friends tried to stamp out the flames, before jumping into a nearby stream to try and stop the pain.

“Jumping into the cold stream seems like the logical thing to do,” said Emma, “But it’s actually the worst thing you can do - it meant his wounds were infected and he would be more susceptible to infection throughout his recovery.”

Ollie's chest and back were the only parts of his body that doctors could take skin grafts from. Everything from his elbows down had been completely burnt.

Just getting his dressings changed were 12-hour surgeries in themselves.

Ollie's dad had to take leave from his job, while Emma quit to her role as a hairdresser so they could both be by his side every day.

It wasn’t until eight months after entering the hospital that Oliver was able to finally step outside again, with the help of crutches.

As Oliver’s burns were so severe, doctors used a lab-grown foam skin substitute on his body before the top layer was peeled off and his skin grafts were added.

The revolutionary new treatment gives a better layer beneath the surface of the skin, with the hope of achieving a better long-term scaring outcome for the patient.

Royal Manchester Children's Hospital Credit: PA

Sam McNally, Consultant Burn Surgeon, said, “Because Oliver’s burns were so deep and extensive he was one of the first patients we used BTM on and his recovery has been an interesting insight into how this technology may help others.

“His progress since he came to us has blown me away, we don’t consider ourselves to have fully treated a patient until they are back to getting on with their lives and it makes me s happy to see him at that point.

Emma said, “I never, ever thought we’d be where we are now, despite how traumatic it has been for all of us. His skin has healed much quicker than predicted which has amazed his doctors, he is years ahead of where he was expected to be.

“He is back to how he was before the accident, he’s obviously a much more cautious person than he was before and his recovery and treatment will continue for the rest of his life, but he is back to being his normal self.

“He can see his friends again, go to the gym and play football – words can’t describe how unbelievable that is for us.

"We never got our hopes up and always went at his pace, but the results from his determination and the care he received are amazing.

"The staff at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital saved his life several times over.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...