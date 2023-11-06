Police are appealing for witnesses after two boys have been taken to hospital with stab wounds.

Both of the 16-year-olds were stabbed on or nearby Herne Street in Openshaw around 12:50pm on 6 November. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

One witness said they saw a man lying on a bench with his stomach 'wrapped in bandages'.

Another onlooker, who drove past the scene between midday and 1pm, said: "I was driving past from work when I saw a group of a about 30-50 young men."I saw one man take his jacket off and then another who had his jacket off and holding his stomach sitting on a bench."Police cars stopped on Ashton Old Road, and an air ambulance was also seen in the area.

The area has been taped off and a forensic tent is in place Credit: MEN Media

An area of pavement was taped off on Ashton Old Road, near The Manchester College's Openshaw campus, with a blue forensic tent in place.

One resident said: “This happens every single day here. I don’t even bother sticking my head out the door anymore. There’s always fights. Nothing is ever done about it.”

Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Davies, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "This is believed to be an isolated incident; however, there will be extra patrols in the area for the next couple of days as we carry out enquiries."Officers received reports that two males, who were possibly part of a larger group, had been involved in an altercation."The offender is described as a young Asian or Indian male in dark clothing with two braids in his hair."The two young males were stabbed, both sustaining serious injuries, and were taken to hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident to get in touch.